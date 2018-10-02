Kander, citing mental health concerns, drops out of KC race

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Democrat Jason Kander concedes to Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during an election watch party at the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, Mo. Kander announced Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, he is ending his bid for Kansas City mayor due to an ongoing battle with post-traumatic stress disorder. Kander was an intelligence officer in the Army who served time in Afghanistan. He narrowly lost a 2016 Senate bid to Republican incumbent Roy Blunt. Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo