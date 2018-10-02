French court rules Pissarro painting belongs to Jewish heirs

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 file photo Jean-Jacques Bauer, looks at a reproduction of a valuable Pissarro painting he recovered, during an interview with the Associated Press, in Paris, France. A Paris appeals court has upheld a ruling ordering an American couple to return a Camille Pissarro painting to the descendants of a Jewish family that owned the art work when it was seized during World War II. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo