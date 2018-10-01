Gwyneth Paltrow posts photo of matching wedding bands

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Brad Falchuck, left, at the premiere of “American Horror Story: Asylum,” on Oct. 13, 2012, in Los Angeles, and Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” on April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. It appears Paltrow married “Glee” co-creator Falchuk over the weekend. The actress posted a photo on Instagram of two hands wearing matching wedding bands. There was no caption to go along with the photo. AP, Files Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision