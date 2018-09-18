DeVos’ rocky Senate confirmation hearing turned into theater

Actors Vanessa Lock, left, as Betsy DeVos, Mia Cohen, center, and Jenny Waxman perform in the play “The Confirmation Hearing for the Secretary of Education” in Washington’s Arena Stage theater on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Guns in schools to protect students from grizzly bears? DeVos endured yet another rocky Senate confirmation hearing to become Education Secretary _ this time on a theater stage. In the play, at Washington’s Arena Stage theater, about a dozen student actors from local high schools posed as grey-haired senators, frustrated Democrats and friendly Republicans to grill DeVos on the merits of public education, the role of the federal government in civil rights and her family wealth. Maria Danilova AP Photo