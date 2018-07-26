Arts and science medal ceremonies absent under Trump

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2007 file photo, President Bush, third from left, presents the 2007 National Humanities Medal to members of the Monuments Men Foundation, from left, Robert Edsel, Jim Reeds, Harry Ettlinger, Horace Apgar and Seymore Pomrenze, for the Preservation of Art of Dallas, Texas, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington. White House ceremonies for arts and science medal winners, a tradition dating back to the 1980s, have been absent so far in the Trump administration. Eighteen months into Trump’s presidency, there have been no National Science Medals, or National Medals of Arts or National Medals of Humanities. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo