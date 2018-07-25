Singer-songwriters lead tour opposing immigration policies

This combination photo shows, from left, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne and Steve Earle, who will be participating in a five-city concert series to support families who have been separated at the border due to immigration policies put into place by the Trump administration. The Women’s Refugee Commission announced “The Lantern Tour: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families,” which will run from Oct. 23 thru Oct. 28. (AP Photo)