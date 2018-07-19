The Latest: GOP group backs Lewis despite “slut” comments

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Minn. speaks at a budget committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis is dismissing concerns about newly surfaced audio of the former talk radio host wondering why he couldn’t call a woman “a slut.” The first-term Republican made the comment in 2012 while filling in for conservative host Rush Limbaugh, in a bit on Limbaugh calling a women’s rights activist a slut. It was reported by CNN Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in a story examining Lewis’ radio past. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo