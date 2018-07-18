Chris Christie to ‘set record straight’ in ‘Let Me Finish’

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference at the Integrity House drug addiction rehabilitation center in Newark, N.J. Christie has a book coming out next year and he doesn’t plan on holding back. Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that the former New Jersey governor’s “Let Me Finish” is scheduled for next Jan. 29. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo