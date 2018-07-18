10 Things to Know for Today

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, right, hugs her mother-in-law, Libba, during a watch party after she won the runoff election, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. Roby won Alabama’s Republican runoff on Tuesday, fighting through lingering fallout from her years-old criticism of then-candidate Donald Trump in a midterm contest that hinged on loyalty to the GOP president. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill AP