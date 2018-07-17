Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

In this Feb. 9, 2018 photo, Bart Sights, head of the Eureka Lab, left, and Aykut Aygun, manager of technical innovation, give a demonstration on designing jeans at Levi’s innovation lab in San Francisco. The process of making and selling an item of clothing is speeding up, as shoppers want products faster and faster in the age of Amazon. Companies like Tommy Hilfiger and Levi Strauss are digitizing different steps, like creating digital showrooms for buyers who place orders based on computerized rendering of a garment or producing 3D samples that are emailed to factories, instead of waiting for a physical prototype. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Jeff Chiu AP