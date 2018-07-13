Stormy Daniels’ lawyer skyrockets to chief Trump critic

FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, talks to reporters as he leaves court in New York. Before he began representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal fight against the president, Avenatti was virtually unknown outside a small legal community. But in less than six months, the sharp-witted litigator has skyrocketed to becoming a household name as one of President Donald Trump’s chief critics. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Seth Wenig AP