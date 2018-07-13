Roy Moore says he’s among political figures duped by TV show

In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally in Fairhope, Ala. The defeated Senate candidate is talking about a defamation suit after discovering that he too was duped by actor Sacha Baron Cohen. He says he didn’t know Cohen would mock Israel and scheme to humiliate him and other conservatives such as Sarah Palin and Dick Cheney. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo