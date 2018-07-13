Melania Trump meets children and vets, bowls in London

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump plays bowls she meets British military veterans known as “Chelsea Pensioners” at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in central London Friday, July 13, 2018. The pensioners, known for their scarlet coats and tricorne hats are a cherished British institution and are often seen parades, state events and other grand occasions. Smiling in rear is Philip May, the husband of British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, Pool) Luca Bruno AP