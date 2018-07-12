Royal etiquette for the Trumps’ visit: Don’t kiss the queen

FILE - In this June 8, 1982 file photo, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, England. US President Trump enjoys flouting diplomatic rules and expressing himself in bold and sometimes mocking tweets and comments, but that side of his personality is unlikely to surface when he takes tea Friday, July 13, 2018 with Queen Elizabeth II. The president and his wife Melania are not expected to make waves during the visit with the 92-year-old monarch, who has met every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who never visited Britain while in office. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File) Bob Daugherty AP