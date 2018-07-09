Filmmaker to open WWII education center in Rhode Island

A filmmaker who shares the stories of World War II veterans is opening an education center in Rhode Island so students can learn about the war and meet the men who fought in it.
Tim Gray, founder of the nonprofit World War II Foundation, has made 21 documentaries and amassed a large collection of artifacts.
He has leased space in Wakefield, Rhode Island, and plans to open in September.
Gray envisions the center as a place where students and researchers can watch the films, hold the artifacts and talk to veterans he'll invite there.
World War II veteran Richard Fazzio said he wants to tell students about his experiences.
The 93-year-old Fazzio piloted a boat that brought some of the first troops to Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion.
