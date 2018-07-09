Pakistan opposition leader Khan unveils plan for elections

Mohammad Safdar, center, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif leads a rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday July 8, 2018. Police said Sunday that Safdar, has been arrested after he resurfaced in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Safdar went into hiding after an anti-graft court convicted him last Friday, along with former premier Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, over purchases of luxury apartments in London. Anjum Naveed AP Photo