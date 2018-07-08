Trump orchestrates a "Supreme" show at a critical time

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch, standing with his wife Louise, as his nominee for the Supreme Court. A family separation crisis of his making continues at the border. His EPA chief just exited. he’s about to meet with an adversary accused of meddling in the 2016 election. But Trump has every confidence that Monday night the nation’s attention will be right where he wants it. Putting an end to nearly two weeks of breathless speculation, jockeying and anticipation, Trump will appear in the East Room during prime time to unveil his choice to fill a Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo