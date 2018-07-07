Revellers run next to Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
4 hospitalized after Pamplona's running of the bulls

The Associated Press

July 07, 2018 05:18 AM

PAMPLONA, Spain

A man who was gored and three others who were trampled in the first running of the bulls of this year's San Fermin festival were hospitalized Saturday, officials in the Spanish city of Pamplona said.

Among those receiving medical treatment is a 20-year-old Canadian man with mild traumatic injuries, the officials from the Navarra regional government said in a statement.

The other men are of Spanish nationality and include a 38-year-old who was gored and a 40-year-old who sustained serious traumatic injuries.

Overnight rain had made the route's already-narrow cobbled streets more slippery than usual, adding to the danger in the traditional race.

Many runners were trampled early on, and others were also injured as the 12 animals entered Pamplona's bullring, but no information was available about the extent of their injuries.

The runners completed the 850-meter (930-yard) course with bulls weighing 550-630 kilos each (1,100 to 1,400 pounds) in two minutes and 37 seconds.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta was popularized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway.

