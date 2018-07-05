President Trump's rallies get extensive airtime on Fox News

FILE - In this July 3, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Trump has found a receptive audience for his campaign-style rallies on Fox News Channel. The network has carried the president speaking live to supporters four times in the past few weeks, and planned to do so again on Thursday. By contrast, CNN and MSNBC don't carry the speeches live. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo