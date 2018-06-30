Hard Rock still (distantly) eyes New Jersey casino near NYC

FILE - In this June 28, 2018 file photo, celebrities and VIPs smash guitars as part of the grand opening celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Even after spending a half-billion dollars on an Atlantic City casino, Hard Rock still hopes to build one in northern New Jersey near New York City one day. CEO Jim Allen says the company owns part of the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, and has the exclusive right to operate a casino there. A proposal to allow that was resoundingly defeated by voters in 2016. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo