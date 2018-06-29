Andy Samberg supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent explains LOL post

This combination photo shows Andy Samberg at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016, left, and Terry Crews during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 21, 2018. Samberg and others on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stand with fellow cast member Terry Crews after Crews testified about an alleged groping Tuesday in Washington before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo)