BBC strikes deal with journalist in equal pay dispute

Former BBC China Editor Carrie Gracie, centre, speaks to the media alongside BBC journalists Martine Croxall, left and Razia Iqbal, outside BBC New Broadcasting House, after Gracie resolved her equal-pay dispute with the BBC, in London, Friday June 29, 2018. The BBC has struck a deal with a senior BBC journalist who quit her post to protest the media company's gender pay gap. The broadcaster accepted Friday that Carrie Gracie, the broadcaster's former China editor, had been told she would be paid along the same lines as the North American editor when she took her post. PA via AP Dominic Lipinski