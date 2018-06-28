Brazil court allows prosecution of US swimmer Ryan Lochte

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, United States' swimmer Ryan Lochte checks his time in a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte's prosecution for filing a false police report during the 2016 Olympics is back on after a Brazilian court decision on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo