The author behind ‘Big Little Lies’ is coming to Wichita

Liane Moriarty, the best-selling author behind “Big Little Lies,” which became a critically acclaimed HBO miniseries, will visit Wichita in November.
Watermark Books & Cafe will host Moriarty for an author talk and signing of her newest book, “Nine Perfect Strangers,” at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas.
Tickets are on sale at Watermark, 4701 E. Douglas, or online at www.watermarkbooks.com. Tickets are $33 and include a copy of “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which is due to be released Nov. 6.
Companion tickets may be purchased for an additional $5.
Moriarty is the best-selling author of seven novels, including “What Alice Forgot,” “The Hypnotist’s Love Story,” “The Husband’s Secret” and “Truly Madly Guilty.”
Sarah Bagby, owner of Watermark, said she is excited to host the Australian author’s first visit to Wichita.
“Her novels are so rich and so character-driven,” she said. “You can totally empathize with the characters one minute, and then the next you’re saying, ‘Wait a minute. What are you doing?’”
The HBO series based on Moriarty’s best-selling novel, “Big Little Lies,” stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley as three emotionally troubled women who become embroiled in a murder investigation. It garnered eight Emmy Awards, including the award for outstanding limited series, and a Golden Globe for best miniseries or television film.
Bagby said she hopes Moriarty’s visit will prompt fans of the television series to explore the author’s novels.
“I’d love for them to come and hear her talk, and then maybe they’ll be intrigued enough to check out some of her fiction,” she said.
