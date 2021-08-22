Music Theatre Wichita celebrates its golden moments with 50th anniversary show

Preparing for “Golden: MTWichita at 50,” creative team and performers Brian j. Marcum, Thomas W. Douglas, and Wayne Bryan. Back row are headliners Debra M. Walton, Javier Ignacio and Desi Oakley. Courtesy photo

The 50th anniversary of Music Theatre Wichita, Wayne Bryan says, is definitely a reason for an onstage celebration.

But what aspect of MTW should get the spotlight?

“We looked at all kinds of different things we wanted to celebrate about the innovations done and the repertoire we’ve been able to expand into and our sets and our costumes and all the things with youth — the teens and the Jesters (Awards) — there are so many things we wanted to cover,” said Bryan, who has been producing artistic director of the company for 32 of those 50 years.

“But when it comes down right down to it, what we all feel is that Music Theatre’s lasting legacy is an avenue for talented young people to find their paths, to be instrumental in their journeys moving forward,” he continued.

That legacy is celebrated in “Golden: MTWichita at 50,” with five performances from Wednesday through next weekend at the Century II convention hall.

“We decided to look through this era through the lens of the performers who have experienced it as young people and then moved forward,” Bryan said.

Of the dozens of Broadway performers, including Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O’Hara, with MTW credits on their resumes, four of them – Matt Bogart, Javier Ignacio, Desi Oakley and Debra M. Walton – will be spotlighted in the concerts.

“We’ve got a range of people who can speak to the impact of Music Theatre on their lives,” Bryan said. “We thought that was the linchpin for the evening.”

Each performer will have their own set, reminiscing about their experiences with MTW and singing selections from those shows and the shows they performed in on Broadway.

For Bogart, an Ohio native, who returned to the company with lead roles in “Phantom” and “Guys and Dolls,” his first experience with MTW led to his Actor’s Equity card.

“I was begging for that kind of job and that kind of experience,” he recalled. “It gave me the confidence to move to New York and book leads right out of college.”

Bogart’s Broadway credits include “Jersey Boys,” “Miss Saigon” and “Smokey Joe’s Café.”

Ignacio moved with his family from Venezuela to Wichita when he was 10 years old and wasn’t aware of Music Theatre until he saw a listing for an MTW apprenticeship in a theater magazine when he was 16 years old.

“I was incredibly lucky,” he says of his time at MTW, including roles in “Aida” (which won a Mary Jane Teall Award) and “Damn Yankees.” “That’s where I fell in love with this industry.”

Ignacio has since landed roles on Broadway in “Side Show” as well as the upcoming revival of “Company.”

“I found myself to be incredibly lucky that I happened to be in Wichita and this is where the best of the regional theaters exist,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of it, and for this to be my first exposure to musical theater.”

Wichita native Oakley, on the other hand, knew all about MTW thanks to a family that appreciated theater.

“My grandmother said to all of us grandkids, ‘You have to support live theater, and you’re lucky where you live because there’s an incredible way to do that,’” she recalled.

In a decade on stage, she landed prime roles including Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and Eponine in “Les Miserables.”

“It shapeshifted my entire life – not just my career, but my life,” said Oakley, who has gone on to lead roles in “Wicked” and “Chicago,” as well as playing Jenna in the first national tour of “Waitress.”

Walton, on the other hand, only knew Kansas from “The Wizard of Oz” when she “stumbled” into auditions in Chicago. She ended up with roles here in “West Side Story” and “Hello Dolly.”

“I had no idea the world I was walking into and how instrumental it would be in my life and in my career, from then until this point on,” she recalled.

Having MTW on Walton’s resume — as well as a Broadway run in “The Pajama Game” and tours of “Chicago,” “South Pacific” and “Annie Get Your Gun” — was instrumental in getting her representation in New York, she said.

“I came with this whole MTW thing behind me, and I didn’t know what it was,” Walton said.

Many of those connections are synonymous with Bryan, who keeps a near-encyclopedic knowledge of MTW performers and where they landed in the theater world.

“I truly give Wayne and the folks here at MTW all of the credit for my success,” Oakley said. “A lot of folks who come through really do as well.”

“I’ve been dropping Wayne’s name in New York every chance I get,” Bogart said with a laugh from his home in Westchester, New York, interviewed with the rest of the cast during a Zoom call during a break in rehearsals. “They knew I spent some time with a great guy and a great company.”

Music director Thomas W. Douglas will conduct the 27-piece orchestra.

Not only will the four MTW-to-Broadway stars be featured, but so will four of what Bryan calls “local treasures” – Katie Banks-Todd, Steve Hitchcock, Karen Robu and Timothy Robu – whom he believes have Broadway-caliber talent but chose to live and perform in Wichita.

A nine-person ensemble – Matthew Davies, Taurean Everett, Anthony Giandiletti Jr., Maura Gill, Lena Owens, Tanner Pflueger, Katie Pohlman, Peyton Royal and Daisy Wright – serve as a chorus and dance company for the show.

“It’s a nice mix, a few who have been on Broadway and a few who have just graduated from college. They will have their own moments,” Brian J. Marcum, a former ensemble member who became artistic director this season, said of the group. “They are representing that part of what we do here. Wayne saw something in all of us that brought us all together. That’s part of the celebration of this show, too.”

MTW produced the world premiere of the revival of the collegiate musical “Good News!” in 1993 and the American premiere of “Betty Blue Eyes” in 2013 and the regional premiere of “Honk!” in 2001, including recording the cast album. The Walt Disney Company granted the first regional licenses to MTW for “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Mermaid,” “Newsies,” “Mary Poppins,” “Aida,” “High School Musical” 1 and 2, and “My Son Pinocchio.”

There will be video clips of many of the shows in MTW’s five decades represented.

Social distancing will take place in the convention hall seating. The show will not have an intermission.

“Hopefully it won’t be a predictable evening. We don’t want it to be a performance where the audience checks off (the boxes). We want to keep surprising you all night,” Bryan said.

“We all realize in the business of theater that what we do is ephemeral. The two things we do that last are possibly creating job opportunities for people that have lasting impact, and we create memories for the people seeing these,” he added. “Hopefully it’ll whisk people away on a half-century of good theater here.”

The performance, Marcum said, serves as a reminder of the unique experiences that MTW has given to both its performers and its audiences.

“It’s hard to convey that this doesn’t happen in other places a lot,” he said. “There’s not a lot of places like this.”

“Golden: MTWichita at 50”

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 25-29

Where: Century II convention center

Tickets: $45 for general admission, from mtwichita.org or 265-3107