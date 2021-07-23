‘Petey’ returns for a new Mosley Street Melodrama show

Kyle Vespestad stars as Petey in Mosley Street Melodrama’s latest show, “Petey’s Playhouse” Courtesy photo

Kyle Vespestad first met Petey in the early 2000s.

It was an audience participation skit about a school spelling bee at Mosley Street Melodrama, where the Wichita theater veteran created the character of the 5-year-old from Parsons, Kansas.

“Petey grew in that skit over that show and then after that we just decided to bring him back for another skit and it kept going,” Vespestad said. “I’ve been with Petey for a long time.”

The kindergartener dressed in overalls, a John Deere green T-shirt and a too-small red cowboy hat got his own show, “Petey’s Big Adventure” at Mosley in 2019 and returns again with “Petey’s Playhouse,” opening Friday.

It’s no coincidence that “Big Adventure” and “Playhouse” were also the names of projects by comedic character Pee-Wee Herman. “Petey’s Playhouse” even has a character named Cowboy Cletus, not far from the Pee-Wee character of Cowboy Curtis.

“We’re not trying to do ‘Pee-Wee’s’ anything,” Vespestad said, “we’re doing Petey’s everything.”

In “Petey’s Playhouse,” Parsons Public Access Television sends the boy a letter that it’s interested in having a TV show that stars him. He auditions his friends for roles and tries to fend off a villain and his sidekick who threaten to hijack the show for themselves.

“There’s a lot of fun moments with auditions and them trying to get rid of Petey and the director and make the show their own,” director Steve Hitchcock said.

The 45-year-old actor said he’s amazed that his 5-year-old alter ego has had such staying power.

“He’s fun and he’s unpredictable. For some weird reason, the audiences really like to see him,” Vespestad said. “I love playing him. I don’t know why I love playing him, but I do.”

Other members of the cast are Jaslyn Alexander, Scott Noah, Molly Tully, Sam Warner and Max Wilson.

Vespestad said he gets a lot of inspiration for the character from observing children, including in his role working as a director at Wichita Children’s Theatre and Dance Center.

“There’s a lot of children I watch throughout the years that I pull things from of Petey’s that I use,” he said.

Among those are 5-year-old mannerisms like sticking his hand in his pants, and exclamations like “Look how fast it goes!” which has become one of Petey’s catch phrases.

The role has let him use his improvisational skills as well.

“Each show is a little different each time,” he said. “There’s something new that happens each show where he grows with his mannerisms and phrases.”

Vespestad didn’t write the show, but had long discussions with Carol Hughes, who authored “Playhouse,” including ideas for the plot.

The second-half revue, written by Hitchcock and Tully, is television-themed as well. “As Seen on TV” goes through a broadcast day, from a wake-up show (“Good Morning Wichita”) to a children’s show (“Teddy Bear Street”), a daytime legal show (“Judge Moody”) and a takeoff on “Jeopardy!” concluding with a medley of classic TV theme songs.

Hitchcock said Mosley Street continues to adhere to coronavirus protocol, continuing to avoid bringing audience members on stage and limiting the time actors are in the house.

“We’re cautious but we’re slowly adding elements back in and seats back in,” he said.

“Petey’s Playhouse”

When: Through Sept. 4; show begins with 6 p.m. dinner on Fridays and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. brunch on Sundays

Where: Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley

Tickets: $36-$32 ($28-$24 for show only) for Fridays and Saturdays, $38-$34 ($28-$24 show only) for Sundays, from 263-0222 or mosleystreet.com