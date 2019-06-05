$10 tickets to see ‘Hamilton’ in Kansas City: Are you feeling lucky?

Hamilton fans take their shot at buying tickets for Kansas City shows Fans of the Broadway show Hamilton lined up to purchase tickets in person Monday morning at Music Hall in Kansas City. Music Hall will host the show for three weeks starting June 18 to July 7. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans of the Broadway show Hamilton lined up to purchase tickets in person Monday morning at Music Hall in Kansas City. Music Hall will host the show for three weeks starting June 18 to July 7.

Alexander Hamilton’s face is on the $10 bill. Which is fitting for the deal announced Tuesday for the upcoming run of “Hamilton” at Kansas City’s Music Hall.





For each performance of the hit Broadway musical — from June 18-July 7 — 37 tickets will be sold to lucky lottery winners for only $10 apiece.

That’s less than the $71 cheap seats offered when tickets went on sale last month and way less than the $200 to $1,700 prices for some resale tickets you might find on Ticketmaster.

For the first performance, June 18, the lottery will be open from 11 a.m. June 16 to 9 a.m. June 17. Lotteries will continue to open at 11 a.m. two days before each performance and close at 9 a.m. the day before.

You can enter the lottery using the official “Hamilton” app, available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Or you can enter by going to hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

Winners and non-winners will be notified at about 11 a.m. the day before each performance via email or text. Each winner can purchase up to two tickets.

The winning tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. They can be picked up at will-call two hours before the show with a valid ID.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary, Tony Award-winning musical blends rap and other genres to tell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Performances are nightly Tuesdays through Sundays, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.