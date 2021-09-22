Fly Kansas Air Tour takes to the skies this week with 9 stops across Sunflower State

Map of the 2021 Fly Kansas Air Tour route

The Fly Kansas Air Tour returns to the skies this week for a three-day aviation celebration.

The 2021 air tour will run Thursday through Saturday and make nine stops across central and eastern Kansas, culminating in a Wichita event on Saturday.

Air tour ticket sales have already closed, but attendees will have the opportunity to learn from pilots and see their aircraft up close, tour an aviation manufacturer, check out the latest hangar and airport developments and sample local food at afternoon and evening stops.

The air tour is a partnership between the Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) Division of Aviation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE).

“The Air Tour is our chance to introduce a future generation of leaders to aviation and celebrate the amazing contributions Kansas has made and continues to make on the aviation industry,” KCAE President Lindsey Dreiling said in a news release.

According to the release, more than 45 pilots have registered to fly the tour route, which kicks off in Wellington. Other tour stops include Allen County, Lawrence, Clay Center, Phillipsburg, Salina, Concordia and Wichita.

The air tour was first introduced in 1928 “to demonstrate the fledgling aviation industry across the state,” according to the KCAE website. The event was revived in 2008 and has been an annual celebration since 2014.

“Every Air Tour brings heightened enthusiasm as we celebrate the heartbeat of innovation that is so obvious across the aviation industry of Kansas,” said Bob Brock, KDOT director of aviation.