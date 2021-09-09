What to do in Wichita this weekend: Lots of live music, including AJR and Beatles vs. Stones

AJR will perform Wednesday at Hartman Arena in Park City. Raleigh

It’ll be a very musical weekend in Wichita as several bands fill the city’s various indoor and outdoor stages.

Note that some shows will require negative COVID tests or proof of vaccination to enter.

Here’s a list of some of the concerts and other events going on in Wichita this weekend and into next week.

AJR in concert

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive, Park City

The band AJR, best known for the hit songs “Bang!” ‘‘Weak,” and “100 Bad Days,” will perform at Hartman Arena as a part of its “The OK Orchestra” tour. AJR, made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, has become one of the biggest indie bands in the world and has accumulated billions of streams. Doors for the concert will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There will be two openers: Sasha Sloan and Daisy the Great. Ticket prices range from $40 to $80 and can be purchased at hartmanarena.com. All attendees must provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event or printed proof of full vaccination.

Tunes + Tallgrass + “Grease”

6:30 p.m. Friday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

The Wichita Art Museum and Tallgrass Film Association are teaming up again for Tunes + Tallgrass, an annual outdoor movie night. This year, the film being featured is 1978’s “Grease.” Guests are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs and find a spot on the Paula and Barry Downing Amphitheater lawn at the museum. Music Theater Wichita actors who will be appearing in the MTW production of “Grease” starting next week will make a special appearance. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, there will be live music, food trucks and a cash bar. At 7 p.m. local band The Benders will perform. There will be a sock hop and hand jive competition at 8:30 p.m. and the film will be shown from 9 to 11 p.m. Admission is free.

BBQ and blues in the park

5 p.m. Saturday, OJ Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd.

OJ Watson Park will be filled this weekend with Rhythm & Blues and BBQ. The event, which starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the park, is being put on by the Wichita Park & Recreation department and will feature live music from the band Bag of Blues from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by Lady Dee and the Boyz from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Barbecue and other concessions will be available throughout the event, and food trucks will be set up there, too. Admission is free.

Blue October in September

8 p.m. Sunday, Wave, 650 E. Second St.

Alternative rock band Blue October will perform in Wichita on Sunday as a part of its “This is What I Live For Fall 2021 Tour.” The band, known for top 10 singles “Oh My My” and “Hate Me,” will perform starting at 8 p.m. at Wave, the outdoor concert venue at 650 E. Second St. Doors open at 7 p.m., and Yam Haus will open the show. Tickets range from $33 to $52. All ages are welcome, but all ticket holders must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry.

Beatles v.s Stones

7:30 p.m. Friday, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Watch two of the most iconic bands of all time go head to head on Friday at “Beatles vs Stones,” a show featuring Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction facing off in a musical showdown that will feature both bands’ iconic hits. The performance, which had originally been scheduled for Saturday, has been moved up to Friday because of tour conflicts. It starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost between $29 and $69. They can be purchased at wichitaorpheum.com.

Return of the Mummies

8 p.m. Saturday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Here Come the Mummies, a funk-rock band whose members perform dressed as mummies, will be returning to the Cotillion this weekend with special guest Hearty Har. The doors for the all-ages show will open at 7 p.m., and the concert will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at thecotillion.com for $27.

Keep it Klean Auto Show

3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean

Exploration Place will be the site of the Keep It Klean Auto Show, which is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday outside of the museum. The event, which is free for spectators, will also feature vendors, food trucks and more. On display will be imports, domestics, trucks and two-wheels A majority of the proceeds raised will go to the Wichita Children’s Home.