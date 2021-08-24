Want to see this Wichita concert? You’ll need proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Incubus has moved its Wichita concert outdoors and will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. The Associated Press

If you want to see Incubus when it appears in Wichita on Oct. 7, you’ll need to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before the show.

The band, known for tracks like “Drive” and “Wish You Were Here,” is the first to make the request so far in Wichita, though other bands performing in venues across the country have been making such rules. Acts like Jason Isbell, The Killers, Foo Fighters, Phish and Maroon 5 have recently begun requiring proof of vaccination or negative tests at their shows as well.

The band also decided to move its show, which was originally scheduled The Cotillion at 11120 W. Kellogg, to The Cotillion’s sister business Wave, 650 E. Second St., which has an outdoor stage. Its shows in Raleigh and Des Moines also are being moved to outdoor venues.

“Incubus is excited to be playing shows again and hopes to create the safest environment for our fans,” said a statement issued by the band that was posted to The Cotillion’s website on Monday.

Ticket holders don’t need to do anything if they want to keep their tickets. Those who purchased tickets for a table at The Cotillion will get VIP Pit tickets at Wave.

Those who want a refund should contact their point of purchase, The Cotillion box office, info@thecotillion.com, or 316-722-4201. Those who ordered online from thecotillion.com or Etix.com can start the refund process at this link.

Though Incubus is the first band to require proof of COVID status in Wichita, a few other acts have canceled or postponed their Wichita shows as the Delta variant causes a surge in COVID cases across the country.

The Avett Brothers announced earlier this month that its Hartman Arena show was being postponed a year because of COVID-19 concerns. And on Monday, The Cotillion announced that the David Allan Coe show scheduled for Sunday would be postponed for spring or summer of next year for the same reason.