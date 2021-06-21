Yet another award for Jason Sudeikis’ ‘Ted Lasso.’ Plus here’s a new Season 2 trailer

It’s not an overstatement to say the television show “Ted Lasso” has been a smashing success.

The first season of the Apple TV+ show has already earned Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild awards this year for Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park.

Sudeikis, the co-creator and star of the show, added to his trophy case Monday as “Ted Lasso” won a Peabody Award — and earned praise from fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Will Ferrell.

“You created a very special show that was not only funny but poignant and came at a time when we really needed to laugh,” Ferrell said in a video on the Peabody website.

Sudeikis was touched by the honor but joked that he couldn’t get his own kids to watch the show.

The message of “anti-toxic masculinity” in “Ted Lasso” was praised by the Peabody Awards.

“For offering the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness, ‘Ted Lasso’ wins a Peabody,” the Peabody Awards wrote on their website.

Sudeikis stars as a Wichita State football coach who is transplanted from Kansas to England to try to coach professional soccer.

“What can I say?” Sudeikis said in a video on the Peabody page. “It really knocks our socks off and we hope that we can all put a little of this Ted Lasso vibe in our everyday lives. You’ve definitely put a little pep in our step.”

And there’s more to come.

A trailer for season two came out Monday and you can see it in the video above. Judging by the preview, there are more laughs, heartbreaking moments, hugs and biscuits.

You know, all the things that made the first season so great.

Season two is set to debut July 23.