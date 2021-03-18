Many Oscar-nominated films are streaming online. Here’s where to find them.

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman star in “Mank,” which led the 93rd Academy Award nominations with 10 nominations, including best picture, supporting actress for Seyfried and lead actor for Oldman. Photograph courtesy of Netflix

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced April 25. It was the most diverse set of major nominees ever (Steven Yeun became the first Asian-American to be nominated for best actor for his role in “Minari”). And the first time that two women are nominated for best director in the same year (yay, Oscar!).

The awards ceremony will be held April 25 — but what that will look like is anyone’s guess. Virtual red carpet, anyone? But since there was a little thing called a global pandemic last year, the Academy shifted film eligibility dates and rules (including having to be screened in an actual theater).

So many of the films are already streaming online or will be soon. Here’s where to find and watch major Oscar nominees.

BEST PICTURE

“The Father” — An aging man begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. Now showing in Wichita at the AMC Northrock 14; available on most streaming services March 26.

”Judas and the Black Messiah” — Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence on chairman Fred Hampton. This left HBO Max on March 14 and is only showing in movie theaters. It is not currently showing in Wichita.

”Mank” — Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay for “Citizen Kane.” Now streaming on Netflix.

”Minari” — A Korean family starts a farm in 1980s Arkansas. Now available for rent or purchase on most streaming platforms.

”Nomadland” — After losing everything, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Now streaming on Hulu. Returns to AMC Northrock 14 on Friday, March 19.

”Promising Young Woman” — A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path. Now available for rent or purchase on most streaming platforms. Returns to AMC Northrock 14 on Friday, March 19.

”Sound of Metal” — A heavy-metal drummer’s life is thrown into chaos when he begins to lose his hearing. Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

”The Trial of the Chicago 7” — The story of seven people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Now streaming on Netflix.

BEST DIRECTING

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” — Four high school teachers test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. Now available for rent or purchase on most streaming platforms.

David Fincher, “Mank” — See best picture nominees.

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” — See best picture nominees.

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” — See best picture nominees.

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” — See best picture nominees.

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — During a recording session, tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control her. Now streaming on Netflix.

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — The Federal Bureau of Narcotics launches an undercover sting operation against the jazz singer. Now streaming on Hulu.

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” — A young woman grapples with grief after her home birth ends in tragedy. Now streaming on Netflix.

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” — See best picture nominees.

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” — See best picture nominees.

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” — See best picture nominees.

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — See best actress nominees.

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” — See best picture nominees.

Gary Oldman, “Mank” — See best picture nominees.

Steven Yeun, “Minari” — See best picture nominees.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — Borat returns from Kazakhstan to America and this time he reveals more about the American culture, the COVID-19 pandemic and the political elections. Now streaming on Netflix.

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” — An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his hometown. Now streaming on Netflix.

Olivia Colman, “The Father” — See best picture nominees.

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” — See best picture nominees.

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” — See best picture nominees.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — See best picture nominees.

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — See best picture nominees.

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami” — A fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gather to discuss their roles in the Civil Rights Movement. Now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” — See best picture nominees.

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — See best picture nominees.