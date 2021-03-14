It’s time for Oscar nominations. Here’s some (probably wildly wrong) predictions

Frances McDormand in the film NOMADLAND. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

As it did with everything, the COVID pandemic majorly affected the movie business in 2020. And that means it affected the movie awards season, as well, with the eligibility period for Academy Award consideration extended.

For the 2021 Oscars, films released from Jan. 1, 2020, until Feb. 28, 2021, are eligible, including those that premiered at drive-ins or on streaming platforms if a theatrical release wasn’t possible. I know, weird, but the Oscars aren’t going let a little thing like a global apocalypse stop them. (As if!)

The 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25 (they usually would have already happened). Nominations will be announced at 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 15. The nominations ceremony will stream live online via YouTube and also air on ABC.

Here are my nomination predictions (keep in mind this isn’t necessarily who I want to be nominated, but who I think will.)

Best Picture

There can be up to 10 nominees but as few as five. I think there will be indeed be 10.

“The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank, ” “Minari,” “News of the World” “Nomadland” “One Night in Miami” “Promising Young Woman” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

After its victories at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice awards, “Nomadland,” about a woman who goes off the grid after losing everything, seems a shoo-in. Its omission would be a major upset.

Don’t count out: “Da 5 Bloods,” Spike Lee’s fierce war drama.

Best Directing

Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” Regina King for “One Night in Miami,” David Fincher for “Mank,” Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland”

Spike Lee could be a wild card for “Da 5 Bloods,” and if so, he would probably sadly replace King. Fincher, Sorkin and Zhao seem like sure-things, though.

Don’t count out: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman,” which would be awesome. If she did get nominated along with King and Zhao, it would be the first time that three women directors were nominated in the same year.

Best Actress

Viola Davis in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Andra Day in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman,” Frances McDormand in “Nomadland,” Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman.”

The only wild card here could be Amy Adams for “Hillbilly Elegy,” who edged into the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees, but that seems doubtful here. If she did edge in, she would probably knock out Day, which seems unlikely given Day’s surprise win at the Golden Globes.

Don’t count out: Zendaya who earned raves for her performance in “Malcolm and Marie.”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed in “Sound of Metal,” Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Anthony Hopkins in “The Father,” Gary Oldman in “Mank,” Steven Yeun in “Minari.”

This would echo the SAG awards nominees, which seems likely, but Yeun is the only iffy one here.

Don’t count out: Delroy Lindo in “Da 5 Bloods,” who would probably knock out Yeun.

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Glenn Close in “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman in “The Father,” Amanda Seyfried in “Mank,” Yuh-Jung Youn in “Minari.”

As usual, this seems to be the most unpredictable of the major categories, in an overcrowded list of worthy performers. Only Close and Colman seem to be sure-things, the rest could go any direction. Jodie Foster for “The Mauritanian” could especially be a wild card, given her win at the Golden Globes.

Don’t count out: Helena Zengel in “News of the World,” or Ellen Burstyn in “Pieces of a Woman.”

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman in “Da 5 Bloods,” Sacha Baron Cohen in “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Daniel Kaluuya in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Leslie Odom, Jr in, “One Night in Miami,” Paul Raci in “Sound of Metal.”

This kind of seems like a locked category (as if!), but ...

Don’t count out: Jared Leto in, “The Little Things.” The previous Oscar winner (for “Dallas Buyers’ Club”) made the Golden Globes and SAG awards nominees list. He would probably knock out Raci.