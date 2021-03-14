Cornhole League stages national tournament in Wichita next week. ESPN will be there

The American Cornhole League’s 2021 Cornhole Mania national tournament, happening at Koch Arena March 19-21, will include women’s pro singles and double categories. American Cornhole League

Cornhole has moved from backyards and bars to arena-style tournaments.

And Kansas players are bagging some national bragging rights.

The American Cornhole League, which is bringing a national tournament to Wichita March 19-21, recently announced that Kansas is ranked No. 5 among states with ACL cornhole players, based on average points per round among its players of all levels from beginners to pros.

John Fuentez and Kyle Hutley, two players from Parsons, have helped put Kansas on the national cornhole board. Fuentez, who practices his throws in between cutting hair at the barbershop he owns, is ranked No. 17 in ACL’s pro doubles category. Hutley, a senior at Pittsburg State University, is ranked No. 41 in the same category.

Both are looking forward to getting a bit of a home-field advantage with the upcoming weekend tournament happening on the Wichita State University campus.

“Wichita getting a national was the best circuit news for us,” Fuentez said.

“One of our goals was to bring the national pros to town,” said Mike Quiring, an ACL regional director based in Wichita. Besides running league play in Wichita and organizing tournaments, Quiring is a partner in Sons of Pitches Cornhole, a customized cornhole board-making company in Wichita that has expanded into growing cornhole play locally and in Kansas.

The March 19-21 ACL Cornhole Mania, with showdown matches happening in Charles Koch Arena, is the ACL’s second of four national tournaments this season that will lead up to an August championship tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the ACL is headquartered.

“If you’re coming in to watch it, you’ll see the best players in the world,” said Trey Ryder, the ACL’s chief marketing officer who used to provide color commentary and match analysis when the league started getting ESPN+ airtime in 2017.

Matt Guy, the winningest player of the ACL, which was founded in 2015, is expected to play in Wichita, as well as Guy’s doubles partner, Jamie Graham, and Kamryn Belvin. Graham is the 2020 ACL pro singles champion and Belvin is the highest-ranking female ACL player.

According to a Visit Wichita schedule, the matches happening at Koch Arena will be live broadcast on ESPN3. Play will also air on the ACL’s digital network, watch.iplayacl.com. ESPN2 will air a two-hour recorded telecast made at the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 21.

Fans also can watch the tournament in person for free. A limited audience of 2,000 spectators on a first-come, first-served basis can watch four tournament sessions happening in Koch Arena, also known locally as the Roundhouse.

After going through closed rounds at WSU’s Heskett Center, qualifying players will meet up in the Roundhouse for the women’s/senior doubles 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, the ACL pro doubles from 8-10 p.m. Friday, March 19, the ACL pro singles from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, and a special taping for an ESPN2 broadcast from 8-10 p.m.

Parsons pros

For Fuentez, cornhole started out as a game he and other players in a local wiffle ball league would play on the sidelines or at backyard barbecues.

In 2018, he thought he’d try competitive cornhole with his then-cornhole partner Adam Knapper. In their first national tournament, they beat some of the top pros.

“We started winning and we never lost a game that year. We did so good, we qualified to be pros. We hadn’t even realized we’d gotten that good,” Fuentez said.

Since then, he’s taken a few losses.

“I’ve been beat by women and kids who are 9. It’s crazy how good even little kids are.”

In February, Fuentez achieved some notoriety that every athlete covets: airtime on ESPN. He and his current doubles partner Jay Corley from Virginia were among the players who competed on ESPN3 during the ACL’s first national tournament for the year in Florida.

“That was pretty cool. Growing up playing sports, you want to be on ESPN. I didn’t think it would be for cornhole, but that’s still pretty great,” said Fuentez, who owns The Mix barbershop. He also was one of six pro players pictured in a March 6 ACL Facebook post with the comment: “We all love a good #ACLSmackdown! Pick your dream team.”

Sometimes The Mix customers join Fuentez and his cousin and shop co-owner Josh Gatton in throwing bags.

“They like to see if they can keep up with us,” said Fuentez, who also plays in weekly leagues that meet at the Parsons’ VFW post and the Elks Lodge.

Hutley plays in the Monday night league at the Elks, too, and if he’s not playing there, he practices with Fuentez.

One could say Hutley has had a bit of beginner’s luck combined with a competitive strategy to become a ranked pro player.

He said he’d never even heard of cornhole until about three years ago when his girlfriend’s family introduced him to the game in their backyard during the summer. Not long after, he played in his first tournament in Tulsa and then started entering other regional tournaments, challenging himself by playing in the highest divisions he could enter.

“My take is you only get better if you play against better players,” said Hutley, who is studying business administration at Pittsburg State and working part time at a local sporting goods store.

He turned pro late in the 2019 season, based on the cornhole tournament play he’d racked up. The ACL generally holds a qualifying tournament for players to become professional and then selects a limited number of players to become pro based on their tournament records.

Growing the game

According to Ryder with the ACL, cornhole is one of the fastest growing sports in America.

While another professional cornhole organization, the American Cornhole Association, is older, the American Cornhole League has been helping increase the number of players, particularly after it started getting airtime on ESPN3 in 2017, just two years after it started.

During COVID-19, the ACL has seen tremendous growth. Since last summer, it’s doubled its number of members to more than 100,000. It’s also put up some impressive viewing numbers, in large part because it was one of the few sports being broadcast live on ESPN during the pandemic.

“We’ve had a meteoric rise. … It keeps getting crazier and crazier how fast we’re growing. (CEO) Stacey Moore took a chance in 2017 in getting us on ESPN3 to get the sport exposure and it paid off,” Ryder said. Besides its ESPN contract, the ACL recently inked a broadcast deal with CBS Sports.

The ACL has different membership levels, from free to paid. The bulk of its members take advantage of the free level, but anywhere between 10,000 and 20,000 members opt for paid level, Ryder said. Only about 256 are recognized as ACL pros who are competing for a prize pool of $500,000 spread across its five national tournaments this year.

The Wichita tournament has a prize pool of $42,000.

While the ACL has international players, COVID-19 travel restrictions have limited tournament play to among the best in the U.S.

Like a lot of sports, cornhole also has some lingo that accompanies the plays of the game. Air mail, for example, is when a player tosses the bag straight in the hole without touching any part of the board. If your bag hits the dirt and bounces on the board or any part of it slides off the board and touches the ground, you won’t get points for what’s called a dirty bag.

Cornhole in Kansas

Quiring, the partner in Sons of Pitches Cornhole, is among the ACL’s 400 certified regional directors and one of three in Kansas, according to Ryder.

Quiring organizes a growing monthly ACL regional tournament at the Wichita Sports Forum.

Forty players entered the first ACL regional in Wichita in 2018. Now the regional draws as many as 200 players, several coming from out of state. Players have various skill levels, from backyard players to pros, Quiring said.

Quiring said the game is growing in Wichita and the surrounding area, as well. He helps run league play in Wichita year-round, with weekly league nights at Side Pockets, 614 S. Tyler; Bourbon Street Bar & Grill at 3863 S. Seneca, and the local American Legion Post 256, 4301 W. Pawnee. Thursday night league play at Bourbon Street is open to anyone.

“We have had upwards of 75 people on a weeknight throwing bags, but on average it’s about 50.,” Quiring said. “We have players who range from 10 to 70 years old, men, women, adults and kids,”

Some players like him bring their own bags, but bags are always available for new players. Quiring owns eight sets of bags but knows players who own as many as a dozen sets.

As for his own playing skills: “I’m pretty good, but I’m not a pro. One day,” predicted Quiring.

Cornhole Mania tournament





What: the second of four American Cornhole League national tournaments this season that lead up to a grand championship tournament

Where: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State campus, with live broadcasts at watch.iplayacl.com and ESPN3 throughout the tournament and a pre-recorded ESPN2 telecast on Sunday morning

When: Friday-Sunday, March 19-21

Admission: Free for public spectators with attendance limited to 2,000 on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks required, with social distancing.

More info: iplaycornhole.com