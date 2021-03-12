Here’s 7 things to do in Wichita this weekend

Friends University is putting on virtual performances of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” this weekend. Tickets are free. Courtesy

St. Patrick’s Day race

Saturday, near the Mid-America All-Indian Center

The 12th annual Wichita St. Patrick’s Day 5K is on and will start on Saturday on the bike path near the Mid-America All-Indian Center. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best St. Patrick’s day outfits to compete in the costume contest. The race is chip-timed, and awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group. Those who participate will receive a shirt, pint glass, and finisher’s medal. The costume contest is at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K will start between 8 and 9 a.m. There will be a Kids Fun Run for ages 8 and under that takes place after the completion of the 5K. The distance is 50-200 yards based on age. The entry fee for the individual 5K is $40 and the kids fun run is $15. Register at kcrunningco.wixsite.com/st-pats-5k.

Vintage Market Days

Friday through Sunday, Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Court

Vintage Market Days, an upscale vintage-inspired market, is putting on its spring event “Home Sweet Home” this weekend in Wichita. The market, which will run Friday through Sunday at the Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich Court, will feature 95 vendors from 15 states selling items like clothing, art, home decor and more. There will also be food trucks and live music performed by Kj Bowers and Tristan Thompson. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 on Friday and $5 on Saturday and Sunday, free for children under 12. Reentry is permitted all weekend. Get tickets at the door or in advance at vintagemarketdays.com/market/wichita/.

Live music at Roxy’s

7 p.m. Sunday, Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E. Douglas

Christy Moore and the B-Side will be performing live at the Roxy’s Downtown Spring Fling on Sunday. The show starts at 7 p.m., and admission is a $20 suggested donation for those attending the live performance. Call 316-265-4400 for tickets. There is also a live stream available for those who want to watch from home. Tickets for the stream are $20 and can be purchased at roxys.booktix.com.

Shakespeare on stage

Thursday through Sunday, Newman University, 3100 W. McCormick

The Newman University Theatre Department is putting on a production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The performances are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $12. Newman faculty/staff, senior citizens, and military tickets are $10, students are $5 and Newman students are free. Seating is limited and reservations can be made by calling 316-942-4291 ext. 2483.

Art Chatter

6:30 p.m. Friday, Zoom

The Wichita Art Museum is putting on a Zoom version of its Art Chatter event, which this month will feature dancer Cheyla Clawson Chandler, painter Rachel Foster, graphic designer and brand strategist Brian Wiens, and fashion designer Alicia Ybarra. Those interested must register in advance for the Zoom event at wichitaartmuseum.org/event/art-chatter/. It starts at 6:30 pm on Friday, and it’s free.

Virtually ‘Earnest’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, online

Friends University is putting on virtual performances of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Oscar Wilde’s classic tale of mistaken identity. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are free and can be reserved at friendsu.eventbrite.com. Donations are encouraged.

Parish dinner to go

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Catholic Parish, 132 S. Millwood

St Joseph Catholic Parish in Wichita is putting on its 61st annual Parish Dinner on Sunday, but this year, it will be a drive-thru only event. Those who pick up a meal will get German sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, cranberry applesauce and a dessert. Pickup is at the church from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and dinners cost $10.