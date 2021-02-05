Mosley stages traditional boo-hiss melodrama set in the 1800s

Mosley Street Melodrama’s newest production, “I’d Rather Have a Bottle in Front of Me Than a Frontal Lobotomy,” runs through March 20. Courtesy

The first show that Monte Riegel Wheeler was in at Mosley Street Melodrama in 1997 brought him great memories.

“I had the best time, which is why I wanted to revisit the show,” Wheeler, now the theater’s co-owner and artistic director, said.

The show, “I’d Rather Have a Bottle in Front of Me Than a Frontal Lobotomy,” opens Friday night.

“I wanted to look at it again and see if it will play to our audiences now, and I think it will,” he added.

Returning for the second or third time to Mosley, the melodrama written by Tom Frye is the company’s annual return to the time-honored method of the art form, set in the frontier during the 1800s. Cindy Summers is the director.

“We like to do one real boo-hiss show a year that’s a little more traditional, but it’s still got a lot of modern puns and jokes and nods,” Wheeler said.

There are some twists in the formula, he added.

“(There’s) a hero that’s kind of atypical melodrama in that he’s got some struggles with the bottle and there’s sort of a fun party atmosphere in a portion of the melodrama,” Wheeler said.

“There certainly isn’t any less humor in the melodrama because it’s got an older sensibility, and it’s funny,” he added. “Anybody who’s been coming to melodrama for even just a handful of years will know exactly what’s going on.”

At least in the near future, Wheeler said, Mosley Street will continue the melodrama format in one form or another.

“I feel like what we’ve begun to do is just continue the tradition of a fun, audience-participation melodrama, whether it’s something more modern like ‘(What Would) Scooby-Do’ or something old-timey and western like this one is,” he said.

The other tradition Mosley Street is continuing is its second-act musical revue, this time set in what Wheeler describes as “mid to late Swingin’ ‘60s in Vegas.”

Each of the cast members — Maddy Campbell, Matthew Hale, Steve Hitchcock, Shannon McMillan, Scott Noah and Kyle Vespestad — play both a type of person you’d see in Las Vegas and a celebrity from the era, including Wayne Newton, Donny and Marie Osmond, Bobby Darin and Liberace.

“We were thinking about taking people on a trip when they’re certainly not really able to travel too much right now,” Wheeler said.

Mosley Street Melodrama

What: “I’d Rather Have a Bottle in Front of Me Than a Frontal Lobotomy” melodrama.

When: Feb. 5 to March 20; Fridays and Saturdays, doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:15 and show at 7:50 p.m.; Matinee on select Sundays with doors opening at noon, dinner at 12:15 p.m. and show at 1:50 p.m.

Where: Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St., Wichita

Tickets: $34 for dinner and show, $24 for show only, available by calling 316-263-0222 or mosleystreet.com