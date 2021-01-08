You can attend the Sundance Film Festival virtually and in Wichita in person.

The Oklahoma-produced thriller “Wild Indian” will make its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it will screen in the U.S. dramatic competition category. Courtesy

I’ve been to the Sundance Film Festival. And if you’re not a movie star or movie mogul, it’s far from glamorous.

There’s a LOT of waiting in lines. Even if you have a ticket to a screening or super-expensive all-inclusive pass, you STILL have to wait in line. And if you DON’T have a ticket, you have to wait in another line, hoping a spot opens up with no guarantees. All in freezing temperatures on top of a mountain in Park City, Utah. Ya, brrrr.

But, OK, it’s still a lot of fun. But the world being smack dab in the middle of a pandemic, the Sundance Film Festival is following in line with everything else and going virtual, meaning anyone can attend from the comfort of their cozy, warm homes.

The festival will take place over seven days instead of the usual 11, starting Jan. 28. But you’ll have to act soon. Tickets and passes went on sale on Thursday, Jan. 7.

And there’s even a way to see some Sundance films in person in Wichita (with COVID precautions in effect). Here’s how to participate.

1. Set up an account. Go to https://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/ to register and sign their community agreement. It’s free to do so.

2. Take a look at the program guide at https://fpg.festival.sundance.org/film/films/schedule. This year there are 72 feature films in the festival, selected from 3,500 films submitted. There were 120 features shown in 2020. You can add films to a handy “your schedule” feature on the website.

3. Get tickets or passes at https://tickets.festival.sundance.org/. Just as in the “physical” world, there are a limited number of passes and tickets to individual screenings available. Premiere screenings include virtual post-film Q&As with cast and crew. A festival pass is $350. Festival passes are on sale from Jan. 7 to Jan. 22. The last day to reserve a spot for a premiere screening is Jan. 28.

A day pass is $75, on sale until Jan. 22. This grants you access to everything the festival offers for one day. It is not available on opening night, Jan. 28, or Feb. 3, which is awards night. Single film tickets are $15. You can purchase individual tickets to either a premiere or on-demand screening on any day of the festival except Feb. 3. Other passes and packages are available. Check the website for more information.

4. Attend a satellite screening. Sundance is hosting screenings at small venues and drive-ins across the country for in-person COVID-precaution screenings.

In Wichita, some Sundance films will screen at:

▪ Mama.film microcinema, 120 E. First St., from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2.

▪ Groover Labs presented by Mama.film, 334 N. St. Francis, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2.

▪ Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd., from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1.

Films to be screened and ticketing information can be found at https://mama.film/sundance/.

Best bets

There’s lots to explore in the Sundance program, but here are some films I’m particularly interested in.

U.S. dramatic competition

“CODA” — a hearing child in a deaf family finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her family’s reliance on her to be their connection to the outside world. 2 p.m. Jan. 31 and 9 a.m. Feb. 2.

“Passing” - The unexpected reunion of two high school friends in the 1920s ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities. Starring Tessa Thompson and Alexander Skarsgard. 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

“Wild Indian” — Two men learn to confront a traumatic secret they share involving the savage murder of a schoolmate. 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

U.S. documentary competition

“Ailey” — An immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, told through his own words and a new dance inspired by his life. 11 a.m. Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

“Rebel Hearts” — A look at Los Angeles’ Sisters of the Immaculate Heart, nuns who challenged the patriarchal conventions of the Catholic Church 50 years ago and are still taking a stand today. 8 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. Jan. 31.

“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — A look at the life and work of Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno, from her humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to her success on Broadway and in Hollywood. 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. Jan. 31.

World cinema dramatic competition

“Fire in the Mountains” — A husband and wife in a Himalayan village clash over how to care for their special-needs son. 8 p.m. Jan. 31 and 9 a.m. Feb. 2.

“The Pink Cloud” — After a toxic and mysterious pink cloud appears, a woman finds herself stuck in an apartment with a man she just met, changing her life in a way she never expected. 5 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. Jan. 31.

World cinema documentary competition

“Flee” — Animation is used in an unconventional way to tell the story of an Afghan refugee who tells a personal narrative of persecution and escape on the condition that his identity not be revealed. 9 p.m. Jan. 28 and 9 a.m. Jan. 30.

“Writing with Fire” — India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women breaks traditions and redefines what it means to be powerful. 8 p.m. Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

Premieres

“How It Ends” — Olivia Wilde and Helen Hunt star in this tale a woman who goes on a journey through Los Angeles to make it to her last party before the world ends, running into an eclectic cast of characters along the way. 5 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. Jan. 31.

“Land” — Actress Robin Wright’s directorial debut has her starring as a bereaved woman who seeks out a new life off the grid in Wyoming. 5 p.m. Jan. 31 and 9 a.m. Feb. 2.

“Mass” — The aftermath of a violent tragedy affects the lives of two couples in different ways. 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

“Prisoners of the Ghostland” — Nicolas Cage and Soufia Boutella star in this tale of a notorious criminal who must break an evil curse in order to rescue an abducted girl who has mysteriously disappeared. 8 p.m. Jan. 31 9 a.m. Feb. 2.

“The Sparks Brothers” — Director Edgar Wright (”Shaun of the Dead,” “Baby Driver”) makes his documentary debut with this profile of brothers Russell and Ron Mael, who made up the influential but never chart-topping L.A. pop-rock band Sparks. 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

Midnight

“Coming Home in the Dark” — A school teacher is forced to confront a brutal act from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters takes him and his family on a nightmare road-trip. 11 p.m. Jan. 30 and 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

“Knocking” — A woman leaves a psychiatric ward after a nervous breakdown, only to start hearing mysterious knocking sounds in her apartment. 11 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9 a.m. Jan. 31.