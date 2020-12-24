To the rescue! Where and how you can see ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot returns -- finally -- in “Wonder Woman 1984.” AP

It’s Wonder Woman to the rescue! Quite literally, for movies, anyway.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to the gargantuan 2017 smash hit that starred Gal Gadot as the hero and was directed by Patty Jenkins, is the first movie blockbuster (well, if you don’t count “Tenet,” and believe me, don’t) to be released this year since the pandemic reared its ugly head.

It starts nationally Christmas Day in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, simultaneously. It’s an interesting (and controversial) strategy, forced into action to try to save the movie business in the wake of the pandemic. Many studios were forced to rethink their movie release plans, and many opted for streaming only, such as Disney’s live-action “Mulan.”

Director Jenkins returns for the sequel, as does Gadot, who is joined by Chris Pine from the first film (though I’m not sure how, since — spoiler alert!! — his character was killed off in the original film, but oh well). Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal join the cast for the new film.

The story fast-forwards to the 1980s as Wonder Woman battles two new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. (Yes, the Cheetah. Rowwwwrr.)

So get out your fanny packs and parachute pants, here’s how you can see “Wonder Woman 1984” in the area and online:

At AMC Northrock 14 — The theater at 3151 N. Penstemon in Wichita has COVID-19 precautions in effect. Auditoriums are at 40 percent capacity or less to allow for social distancing. Masks are required before, during and after the movie unless you are enjoying food and drinks. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the theater complex and at every auditorium entrance. All screenings on Christmas Day are already sold out.

At press time, there were still a few screenings available on Saturday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 27. Check the website at www.amctheatres.com

AMC Northrock is also offering the option to rent an entire theater for a private screening of “Wonder Woman 1984” for up to 20 people for $149 plus tax. But you have to book in advance. All screenings for the weekend are sold out. At press time, there were still a few openings on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

At the Derby Plaza Theaters — derbyplazatheaters.com, 300 N. Nelson Dr. in Derby. Some screenings still had slots open for the weekend at press time.

They are also offering private screening options but not many details are available on their website. Email beth@derbyplazatheaters.com for more information. It’s recommended to check the website for available screenings.

At the Chisholm Trail 8 Theatres — https://chisholmtrail8.com, 601 SE 36th St. No. 112, in Newton. Some screenings still had slots open for the weekend at press time. COVID-19 precautions are in effect, as well. It’s recommended to check the website for available screenings.

On HBO Max — “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available to watch on the streaming platform for no extra charge starting at 11 a.m. CST on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and will be available for 31 days. It costs $14.99 per month to subscribe at hbomax.com.

Or if you prepay for six months, you can save 20 percent for $69.99, plus tax. This offer is valid until Jan. 15, 2021. There is no “trial subscription” offer where you can subscribe just long enough to watch “Wonder Woman 1984,” then cancel. (Darn, I know, right!)

If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, you might already have access. The HBO Max website will have more information.

On Roku — There was apparently some sort of power struggle going on, but now HBO Max was made available to Roku device-holders beginning on Dec. 17, just in time to catch “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day. There are a few weird details, though, such as you’ll need Apple’s AirPlay 2 app, or its HomeKit app. More info can be found at roku.com.

Good luck with all that. I personally, will wait to see it in a theater in all its glory, 10 feet from anyone with a buttery bucket of popcorn. No truth lasso needed. Masked up, for sure.