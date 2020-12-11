On Monday, KPTS will air a documentary featuring 10 historic buildings in Kansas

The Chase County Courthouse, in Cottonwood Falls, Kan. is one of the buildings featured in the KPTS documentary “Historic Buildings of Kansas.” The Wichita Eagle

Delving into “Historic Buildings of Kansas” brought a treasure trove of information to Jim Grawe.

“There were a lot more interesting stories out there than I even realized,” said Grawe, executive producer at KPTS and videojournalist of the 60-minute documentary, airing at 8 p.m. Monday on the Wichita-based PBS station.

“I knew there were, but in every one of these buildings, I discovered interesting people connected with them and interesting stories that took place,” he added. “The older something is, the more people have been involved through the years and the more possibility there is for interesting things to transpire.”

Inspired by a similar project by the PBS station in his home state of Iowa – although that was just buildings in Des Moines – Grawe started looking at the historic registry to get ideas from across Kansas.

“My criteria was primarily buildings that are historic, and at least interesting to look at and something someone would be able to visit, as opposed to a private residence,” he said.

“Historic Buildings” includes four locations in Wichita – the Orpheum Theatre, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House, the original City Hall and the Wichita Municipal Airport – as well as the State Capitol in Topeka, Seelye Mansion and Gardens in Abilene, the Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls, the William Allen White House (also known as Red Rocks) in Emporia and the Historic Fox Theatre in Hutchinson.

Grawe interviewed people at all of the buildings, and has analysis from Jay Price, director of the public history program at Wichita State; and Dennis Domer, retired architectural history professor and director of the New Cities Project at the University of Kansas.

Since July, he has shot extensive video at all of the locations, some by using drone technology. Mike Oliver from KPTS is the director and edited the footage.

The project was a learning experience for Grawe, and he thinks it will be for viewers as well.

For example, he knew nothing about the Seelye Mansion and Gardens in Abilene, built by what Grawe called a “snake oil salesman” and “medicine man” who amassed a great fortune.

Seelye’s daughters lived by themselves in the same room of the mansion and never married.

“That mansion went from being the focal point of Abilene society … to becoming just a real mystery to later generations,” Grawe said.

A man befriended the sisters and bought the house, to share it with the public. He still lives there, gives tours of the place, and was interviewed for the documentary.

Grawe also was intrigued by the Kansas capital, as he trudged with video equipment to the top of the dome.

“It’s amazing and it’s exhausting climbing to the top,” he said.

He also learned a lot at the White house in Emporia, home of the legendary newspaper publisher.

“I was not too familiar with his story,” Grawe said. “When you think of all the history that took place in that house, it’s pretty neat.”

Grawe said he was impressed with the enthusiasm everyone had about their buildings and “their eagerness to show them off.”

He said there is no preference of one building over the other in the documentary. He also notes it’s not the “10 greatest historic buildings,” opening the door for a sequel.

“There are a lot of possibilities,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll be difficult to come up with 10 more.”