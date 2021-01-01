Community theater play poses the question: Would you give up a dream job for family?

Courtesy

Editor’s note: This production has been postponed until January due to the pandemic.

Even though Wichita Community Theatre has scheduled it between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the comedy-drama “Over the River and Through the Woods” doesn’t mention either of the holidays.

But it’s the warmth of a close-knit family that makes it a logical choice for this time of year, its director and cast members say.

“These are well-drawn-out characters and I think people can really attach to these characters and feel empathy for them,” said Crystal Meek, who plays one of four grandparents in “Over the River,” opening next week.

Nick, played by Chris Loucks, has two sets of Italian-American grandparents in Hoboken, New Jersey, in the 1990s. But he is lured by a job offer in Seattle that would take him away from his family.

“It’s got a lot of obvious ties to real life,” Loucks said. “As I go through rehearsals, I realize these are like conversations I’m having with my parents. There’s an obvious story about the path from childhood to adulthood and the stages of life. We never talk about that transition and what it means.”

Also in the cast are Bob Lancaster, Jami Thomas, Joe Parrish and Julia Miller.

Director Vonda Newby-Schuster said cast members have had to rehearse wearing masks because of the pandemic.

“That’s a special challenge for actors,” she said. “It’s amazing how much you rely on looking at someone’s face for reactions.”

Newby-Schuster said she feels fortunate that her cast members have remained coronavirus-free throughout rehearsals.

“Keeping everybody healthy and present has been our first priority, because everyone is really needed in the show,” she said.

Because of crowd-size restrictions, only one-third of the 100-seat theater can seat audience members. Reservations are highly recommended, Newby-Schuster said.

“Over the River and Through the Woods”

When: Dec. 3-13; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain

Tickets: $15 adults, $13 for students, military and seniors, and $11 on Thursdays, by calling 316-686-1282