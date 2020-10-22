Tallgrass Film Festival continues with ‘Dusk to Dawn’ event at the Starlite drive-in

The virtual Tallgrass Film Festival is in full effect via www.tallgrassfilm.org until Sunday, Oct. 25, with lots of curated official selection offerings.

But one of the few live events, “Dusk to Dawn: Tallgrass at the Starlite!,” happens Friday, Oct. 23, at the Starlite Drive-in, 3900 S. Hydraulic.

It’s co-presented by Archer Hotels in partnership with Wichita Big Screen. Admission is included with patrons who purchased a TALLPass or FILMpass through the Tallgrass website. Otherwise admission is $30 per carload. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s the line-up:

7:20 p.m. – “Thorp”: An official selection of the fest, the film is directed by Dennis Donovan, about an alien who fled Earth in the late ‘80s and returns to his childhood home in search of his best friend.

9:10 p.m. – “Puppy Love - Director’s Cut”: Another official Selection - and U.S. Premiere - follows a prophetic young dishwasher with brain damage and a homeless prostitute who are brought together through obscene circumstances. Whatever that means.

11:15 p.m. – “Uncle Peckerhead”: Another 2020 Tallgrass official selection follows a punk band that scores its first tour and finds that life on the road proves tough when joined by a man-eating demon as a roadie. Hey, road life is harsh.

1:05 a.m. – “An American Werewolf in London”: A retrospective screening of John Landis’ 1981 classic starring David Naughton and Jenny Agutter that follows two American college students on a walking tour of Britain who are attacked by a werewolf that none of the locals will admit exists. Because that would, you know, be bad for the tourist industry.

2:55 a.m. – “Carnival of Souls”: This 1962 horror tale follows a woman who becomes drawn to a mysterious abandoned carnival after suffering a traumatic accident. I still shudder at the thought of Wichita’s Joyland piano clown, so...

4:25 a.m. – “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil”: This previously showed at the Tallgrass Film Festival and I highly recommend it, about newly affable “hillbillies” Tucker and Dale who go on vacation at their dilapidated mountain cabin when and are mistaken for murderers by a group of preppy college students.

6:05 a.m.– “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School”: The 1979 horror tale has iconic punk band Ramones helping face off the principal of a strict high school. Sort of. Hey, it’s the Ramones.

For more information on the program go to tallgrassfilm.org.