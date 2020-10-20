Wichita Community Theatre produces 1950s British mystery

“Dial M for Murder,” Mary Lou Phipps-Winfrey says, is a great example of a taut mystery.

“The language is very detailed — there are clues hidden and you get a red herring when you think you know what’s going on,” said Phipps-Winfrey, who is directing Wichita Community Theatre’s take on the classic mystery opening Oct. 15.

“The main character (played by Jered Becker), right at the top of the show you know that he’s not a nice guy, but you wonder how he’s going to achieve the crime of trying to murder his wife (Lydia Harbutz). He has the mind of a con man, and if things go the wrong way he easily thinks of another plan so it can go the way he wants it.”

The 1950s British mystery is written by Frederick Knott, who was also the playwright behind “Wait Until Dark.” It was made into a successful Alfred Hitchcock film in 1954, starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly.

“It’s such a solid piece to do,” Phipps-Winfrey said. “I think the only thing I hoped he (Knott) would add would be another woman, but he did not.”

Tony Wendice married his wife Margot — who is having an affair with an American crime writer — for money and wants to murder her for the same reason. He blackmails an acquaintance to take care of her, but the murderer is murdered and the victim survives.

Other cast members include Bryan Welsby, Ted Woodward, Larry Hartley, Hayden Cole and Terry Gentry.

Wichita Community Theatre previously produced “Dial M” in the fall of 2004.

Phipps-Winfrey said rehearsals began with actors wearing masks and keeping social distance.

“As we became an ensemble, we pretty much got closer to each other as characters would in this show,” she said. “Everybody was just cautious.”

One actor who was initially cast developed COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized, Phipps-Winfrey added.

A recent revival of the script, Phipps-Winfrey said, has telephone conversations where the audience can hear both sides of the call, unlike the 1950s original. She and the technical crew arranged a way to make it sound realistic, she said.

“That took a little thinking,” she said.

Phipps-Winfrey said the actors have learned to savor the dialogue of the script.

“The characters really followed description and language they used and their intent in that language,” she said. “These are terrible people trying to do a terrible thing and we sort of have a naïve wife and an American boyfriend involved as well.

“It’s trying to make sure the points are made sharply, the threats are made sharp, so it really moves along,” she said. “The audience should feel those threats.”

Phipps-Winfrey said it took some convincing for the performers to know the villainous parts were good roles.

“A lot of times actors don’t like to be the bad guy,” she said. “But the bad guy often has the best parts.”

‘Dial M for Murder’

When: Oct. 15-25; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain

Tickets: $15 adults, $13 students/military/seniors (60 and older), available by calling 316-686-1282. Tickets limited to 70-100 per performance.