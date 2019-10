SHARE COPY LINK

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey is coming to Wichita.

Known for songs like “Love,” “Young and Beautiful” and “Lust for Life,” Del Rey included a stop at The Cotillion on the new leg of her U.S. tour.

The show will be on Nov. 16 at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg. Tickets will cost $49.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thecotillion.com.

All seating is general admission.

