Fall music festivals within driving distance of Wichita

Roots N Blues draws big names like the Avett Brothers, who played in 2018. Among this year’s headliners are Maren Morris and Ben Harper Courtesy photo

If you’re looking to enjoy your favorite music genre during the cooler fall temps, now is the time to make plans. Nearly every weekend through mid-November offers a music festival within driving distance of Wichita. You’ll find urban settings as well as remote locations, some focusing on one genre and others offering something for every taste.

Sept. 5-8, Dancefestopia, Lacygne, Kan.: 2019 headliners of this electronic music and camping fest south of Kansas City include Alison Wonderland, Rusko and Zomboy, dancefestopia.com

Sept. 5-7, Banjo Fest, Oklahoma City: 2019 headliners include Alison Brown Quintet, The Grascals and Johnny Baier & Buddy Wachter, americanbanjomuseum.com

Sept. 5-7, ICT Fest, Wichita: This free event featuring 44 bands ranging from experimental blues/jazz/rock/noise to punk gets a new venue – DIY Music/Art Space on Thursday, ICT Pop-Up Urban Park on Friday and Saturday. 2019 headliners include Dead Rider, Slumpgang777, Giants Chair and Yip Deceiver, ictfest.com

Sept. 6-7, Bluegrass & Chili Festival, Wagoner, Okla.: 2019 headliners include Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, The Cleverlys, Edgar Loudermilk Band, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, bluegrasschilifest.com

Sept. 7, Crossroads Music Fest, Kansas City: 2019 headliners include Madisen Ward & The Mama Bear and Split Lip Rayfield, cmfkc.com

Sept. 7, Prairie Village Jazz Festival, Prairie Village, Kan.: 2019 headliners include Dan Thomas & the KC All Star Big Band featuring Lisa Henry and Marcus Lewis Big Band, pvkansas.com

Sept. 10-15, AmericanaFest, Nashville: 2019 headliners include Tanya Tucker, Shawn Colvin, Allison Moorer, Robert Randolph, The Mavericks, Drivn N Cryin and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, americanamusic.org/about-americanafest

Sept. 13-15, Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Telluride, Colo.: 2019 headliners include John Fogerty, Boz Skaggs, Anders Osborne, Ryan Bingham and Tab Benoit, tellurideblues.com

Sept. 13-15, Riot Fest, Chicago: 2019 headliners include Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs, Ween, Wu-Tang Clan, Blink-182, The Flaming Lips, Jawbreaker and Slayer, riotfest.org

Sept. 14, Prairieland Beer & Music Festival, Wichita: Wave is hosting 40 breweries and five performances by Split Lip Rayfield, Banda Hispanica, Shamarr Allen, Pretend Friend and Henna Roso, prairielandfest.com

Sept. 14, MisFEST, Tulsa: 2019 headliner of the all-female lineup is KT Tunstall, misfest.com

Sept. 14-15, Hometown Rising, Louisville, Ky.: 2019 headliners include Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban, hometownrising.com

Sept. 18-22, Walnut Valley Festival, Winfield, Kan.: 2019 headliners include Appalachian Road Show, Della Mae, Bing Futch, JigJam, The Cowboy Way and J2B2 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, wvfest.com

Sept. 19-22, Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival, La Veta, Colo.: 2019 headliners include Old Blind Dogs, The Conifers, Patsy O’Brien, Kevin Crawford, Kevin Burke and Cillian Valleley, celticmusicfest.com

Sept. 19-21, Medicine Stone, Tahlequah, Okla.: 2019 headliners include Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Robert Earl Keen and Parker McCollum, medicinestoneok.com

Sept. 20-22, World Food & Music Festival, Des Moines: 2019 headliners include Vertical Horizon and B2wins, dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival

Sept. 20-22, Bourbon & Beyond, Louisville, Ky.: 2019 headliners include Foo Fighters, John Fogerty, Robert Plant, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Zac Brown Band and ZZ Top, bourbonandbeyond.com

Sept. 20-22, Stone River Music Festival, Chandler, Okla.: 2019 headliners include John Fullbright and Dustin Pittsley, stonerivermusicfestival.com

Sept. 21, Paxico Blues Festival, Paxico, Kan.: Free event with five performances by Karen Lovely & Ben Rice, Mike Babb and The Texas Boys, Mark and The Sharks, The Dust Devil Choir and Nichols & Millspaugh, paxicobluesfest.com

Sept. 21-22, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Franklin, Tenn.: 2019 headliners include Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, pilgrimagefestival.com

Sept. 26-29, Pygmalion Music Festival, Champaign, Ill.: 2019 headliners include J.I.D., The New Pornographers, Japanese Breakfast and Black Pumas, thisispygmalion.com

Sept. 27-28, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Girardeau, Mo.: 2019 headliners include Jukebox the Ghost, Colony House, American Aquarium and The New Respects, shipyardfest.com

Sept. 27-29, Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival, Columbia, Mo.: 2019 headliners include Maren Morris, Ben Harper, Jason Isbell and John Prine. rootsnbluesnbbq.com

Sept. 27-29, Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville, Ky.: 2019 headliners include Slipknot, Guns n’ Roses, Disturbed, Rob Zombie, Godsmack and Staind, louderthanlifefestival.com

Sept. 28, Cornstock, Garnett, Kan.: 2019 lineup is Charlie Daniels Band, Whiskey Myers and William Clark Green, accornfest.com

Oct. 3-5, Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival, Guthrie, Okla.: 2019 headliners include Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and the Dave Adkins Band, oibf.com

Oct. 4-5, Middle of the Map Music Festival, Kansas City: 2019 headliners include Clairo, Snail Mail, beabadoobee and Michigander, middleofthemapfest.com

Oct. 4–6 & 11–13, Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, Texas: 2019 headliners include Guns n’ Roses, Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, The Cure, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala and Robyn, aclfestival.com

Oct. 5, Adventureland Park Oktoberfest, Altoona, Iowa: Des Moines-area amusement park turns into a 21-and-over playground for one day, including eight stages featuring 20 performances. 2019 headliners are Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors, adventurelandoktoberfest.com

Oct. 5, Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, Clarinda, Iowa: More than 50 schools from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska are judged in parade and field marching in a daylong competition, clarinda.org/band-jamboree

Oct. 9-12, King Biscuit Blues Festival, Helena, Ark.: 2019 headliners include Ruthie Foster, Delbert McClinton and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, kingbiscuitfestival.com

Oct. 10-13, Hillberry Music Festival, Eureka Springs, Ark.: 2019 headliners include Railroad Earth, Dale McCoury Band, Billy Strings, Galactic and Leftover Salmon, hillberryfestival.com

Oct. 11-13, Exit 111 Festival, Manchester, Tenn.: 2019 headliners include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard and Guns n’ Roses, exit111festival.com

Oct. 12, PorchFestKC, Kansas City: More than 140 regional bands perform for free on the front porches of homes in the Roanoke, Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods, porchfestkc.com

Oct. 12-13, Medicine Park Flute Festival , Medicine Park, Okla.: 11th annual event held in conjunction with Art Walk, medicinepark.com

Oct. 18-20, Arcadia Valley Mountain Music Festival, Ironton, Mo.: Free festival about 80 miles south of St. Louis featuring regional bluegrass, old time mountain and Americana bands, mountainmusicfestival.net

Oct. 19-20, Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, Tenn.: 2019 headliners include The Raconteurs, Wu-Tang Clan, Brandi Carlile, The Revivalists and Margo Price, memphofest.com

Oct. 19-20, Kansas City Music & Arts Festival, Shawnee Mission Park: 2019 headliners include Creed Fisher and The Steel Woods, kcartsfestival.com

Oct. 20, Wiggle Out Loud, Oklahoma City: Free active-family music festival at Myriad Botanical Gardens, 2019 headliner is Koo Koo Kanga Roo, wiggleoutloud.org

Oct. 25-27, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, New Orleans: 2019 headliners include Guns n’ Roses, Post Malone and Beck, voodoofestival.com

Nov. 7-10, Levitation, Austin, Texas: Formerly known as Austin Psych Fest, this music event includes headliners John Cale, The Black Angels and Angel Olsen, levitation-austin.com

Nov. 14-16, Utopia Fest, Burnet, Texas: 2019 headliners include Shakey Graves and Son Volt, utopiafest.com