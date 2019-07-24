Rapper Cardi B performs Wichita set with the help of fans, fireworks, famous husband

Less than 15 minutes into her 50-minute set at Intrust Bank Arena on Wednesday, rap star Cardi B declared that her outfit was too tight and she couldn’t breathe.

A stagehand appeared to help her take off her tight boots and partially unzip the blue bodysuit she was wearing. “A little more,” she said, when he didn’t quite get the job done.

It didn’t appear to be a stage stunt. Just a bit of that famous Cardi B onstage oversharing that has become her signature, and she performed the rest of the show barefoot but breathing.

The outrageous rap star drew a crowd of 9,500 to Intrust Bank Arena on Wednesday for her first Wichita performance, a high-energy, show filled with fireworks and Cardi B’s signature R-rated frankness.

The stage, fitted with a big video screen, had enough room for Cardi B, 10 similarly dressed backup dancers and a DJ who provided beats with so much bass, it shook the walkways outside the main bowl.

Among the songs on her setlist: “Girls LIke You,” “Money” “Backin’ It Up,” “Drip” and “I Like It.”

Toward the end of the set, Cardi B’s husband, rapper Offset, appeared on stage to join her for a performance of his song “Clout,” on which she’s featured.

“He’s so fine!” she exclaimed after kissing her husband as he left the stage.

Then she sang to a made up tune: “I’m trying to have another baby after my second album. And then my tour. And then I’m gonna have another baby,”

Before she performed her final two song, which included the hit “Bodak Yellow,” she had a message for her fans.

“Thank you for always supporting me cuz I know I”m a little crazy.”