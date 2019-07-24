Entertainment
One KC BBQ made national ‘best wings’ list — and was tops in both Kansas, Missouri
News and entertainment website BuzzFeed says there’s nothing that hits the spot like a plate of finger-licking chicken wings. On the other greasy hand, there’s nothing like the “utter betrayal” of biting into bland-tasting meat or dry, overcooked chicken.
So BuzzFeed got together with Yelp to determine the best place for chicken wings in every state — so you don’t have to.
And the Kansas City area had the winning spots on both sides of state line — and they are a mirror image of each other. In fact, they are the same.
For Kansas: Q39 South at 11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park.
“The chicken wings were mind-blowingly good,” according to one Yelp reviewer.
For Missouri: Q39 Midtown, the original location at 1000 W. 39th St.
“Obviously we got the ‘world’s best chicken wings’ .... sauce and spice married to the thick, chunky wings. I must’ve licked my fingers about 20 times by the time I finished my half,” another Yelper said in her review.
Q39 was the only name that made the list twice.
