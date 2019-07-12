New York pop artist makes a first-time stop in Wichita for art tour

Wichita children and teens have an opportunity to create art with well-known pop artist through Wichita Public Library.

Michael Albert, a New York-based artist and author, will visit Wichita for the first time as part of his Summer Pop Art Tour, on Saturday, July 13.

Children and teens ages 7-17 and their caregivers are invited to Albert’s Modern Pop Art Experience to learn about his career and create artwork with him at the library’s Alford branch, said Sean Jones, library communication specialist.

During the summer, the library “provide(s) different learning experiences for children and teens that go beyond just traditional story times,” Jones said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Albert is known for his “cerealism” pop art, which is collage art made out of cereal boxes and other consumer packaging, according to his website.

Albert created his signature style in 1996 as a way to re-purpose unused boxes and other items, which morphed into his life’s passion, he said.

“I love the idea that you could take a brand and take it apart and put it back together and almost make an abstraction out of it,” Albert said. “It was such a simple idea, but it was powerful.”

This summer Albert will take his art tour to libraries in 18 states to encourage both young and old to engage their creativity.

“For me, art was a great thing because it was fun to do and productive,” Albert said. “I tell the kids — all you have to do to be an artist, is to do it.”

Modern Pop Art Experience is a two hour program from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Albert will speak about his career and craft, and then participants will create their own collage out of supplies provided by Albert. Those who participate will also receive a free, signed piece of artwork from Albert.

“Our goal with this program is to say, ‘this is something that you might be good at, or you might be interested in pursuing,’” Jones said. “We’re providing you the supplies and the opportunity to really explore your creativity — and hope that they’ll come back to the library to do these projects.”

Modern Pop Art Experience is free and all supplies are provided. In order to participate, individuals must register online at wichitalibrary.org/events or over the phone at 316-337-9119.

The event is from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Alford branch of the library, 3447 S. Meridian Ave.