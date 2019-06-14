Fred is a bobblehead: Company selling NBA championship series, including one of VanVleet

Wichita can’t greet him when the team bus rolls back into town any more. We have no hope of running into him on the Wichita State campus or in a local restaurant.

But we can, for $40, have a little reminder of Fred VanVleet, the former Shocker basketball star who the whole city still claims as its own — especially after his headline-grabbing performance in Thursday night’s NBA title game with the Toronto Raptors.

Fred is now an NBA bobblehead.

In a news release on Friday morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced that it was working on an officially licensed line of Raptors bobbleheads, and VanVleet will be one of them.

Fans can now pre-order the bobbleheads, which are $40 apiece. The line features several of the Raptors holding a replica Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Other Raptors being bobbled include MVP Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green, Jeremy Lin and Kyle Lowry.





A mini set of three also is available for $50, and the complete set is $500. Three-foot bobbleheads are $900.

To place an order for Fred’s bobblehead, which is being manufactured by FOCO, visit the museum’s online store at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/raptors. They are expected to ship in October.