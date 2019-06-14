Entertainment
Here’s 14 things to do with your dad for Father’s Day 2019
Do you have your plans all mapped out for this Father’s Day? If not take a peak at this list to see what’s happening in the area.
Saturday
Wichita Art Museum-Free Saturday Admission
Every Saturday, the Wichita Art Museum has free public admission. The museum, located at 1400 W. Museum Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spend sometime looking through the temporary Georgia O’Keefe exhibit that closes June 23 or the ongoing Heritage of the West exhibition from Charles M. Russell.
OJ Watson Park- Fishing With Dad
Join the Roy’Ale Foundation at 3022 S McLean Blvd. at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Fishing With Dad. Chow down on some hamburgers and hot dogs as well.
Exploration Place-CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story
On June 15, the dome theater at Exploration Place will show the story of NASA’s Apollo missions and how the program landed the first man on the moon. Tickets for adults are $5 and tickets for children are $3. For show times, check out the Exploration Place website.
Wichita Public Library- Relay Races with Dad
At 8515 Bekemeyer St., Wichita Public Library’s Westlink branch is hosting Relay Races with Dad (or any other male figure) from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Activities include Name That Tool, What’s In His Wallet and other games. Register each child (aged 4 to 11) and their adult at (316)-337-9456.
Kansas Aviation Museum-34th Annual “All MOPAR Meet”
Rain or shine, the meet and Mopar vehicle party will be held at the Kansas Aviation Museum on 3350 South George Washington Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $25 for Wichita Area Mopar members and $35 for nonmembers. Register ahead online. Fees will pay for a plaque, lunch, participation trophies, entrance into the museum for two adults and more.
Twister City Harley Davidson-Day of the Dad
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 5427 Chuzy Dr., there will be a limited free lunch and $2 beers to celebrate dads. Additionally, there will also be demo rides. For more information, call 316-440-5700. There are not pre-signups for the event.
Stearman Bar and Grill- Annual Fly In
If your dad likes to watch planes, head to Stearman Field at 14789 SW 30th St in Benton, and spend the whole day on the tarmac looking at different types of air crafts while enjoying live music. From noon to 4 p.m., listen to Matt Engles and in the evening, stick around for Lucky People from 7 p.m. until midnight. There will be a limited menu and no outside food will be permitted into the event.
Bartlett Arboretum-Bluegrass and BBQ
Catch Byron Berline Band at the Bartlett Arboretum from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The doors open at 3 p.m. Observers can bring in their own outside food or purchase barbecue and sides from Lyon’s Den. Admission to the event costs $10, but small children will be admitted for free.
Tanganyika Wildlife Park-Father’s Day at TWP
Tanganyika Wildlife Park, at 1000 S Hawkins Ln in Goddard, will be offering free general admission for dads with an additional paid admission. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company-Father’s Day at the Gnome
From noon to 5 p.m., the Hopping Gnome, at 1710 Douglas Ave., will be giving out free Koozies that fit a Crowler-sized can with a Crowler purchase.
Old Cowtown Museum-Free Admission Sundays
From noon to 5 p.m. every Sunday, admission to the Old Cowtown Museum is free to the public. At 1865 W Museum Blvd, watch daily gun fights on Main St. across from the saloon and experience what life was like in Wichita during the mid-1800s. For more information about daily activities, check out their website, oldcowtown.org.
Sedgwick County Zoo-Father’s Day Car Show
At the zoo, dads get in for free on Father’s Day with a paid admission. From 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., see classic cars or put your own antique wheels on display. To have your vehicle in the show, you must register online by midnight June 14. Late registration is available at the membership office, but the final deadline is June 16 at 8:45 a.m.
Cosmosphere-Regular Sunday Attractions
The Cosmosphere, at 1100 N Plum St. in Hutchinson, is open noon to 7 p.m. every Sunday. The All-Access Mission pass is $26 for adults and $17 for children. This pass gets patrons one Carey Digital Dome Theater documentary, a ride on the naviGATor Simulator, access to the Hall of Space Museum and more.
Chicken N Pickle-Bourbon, Bee and Brews with Botanica
