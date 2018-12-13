Entertainment

Country legend Alan Jackson is coming to Wichita

By Denise Neil

December 13, 2018 10:32 AM

Alan Jackson will bring his tour to Wichita in 2019.
Country music star Alan Jackson will bring his 2019 tour to Wichita on Aug. 10, 2019, according to the venue.

Ticket information is not yet available, and an on-sale date and time will be announced later.

Jackson, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, will headline a series of U.S. arena and amphitheatre shows and will be touring with opening act William Michael Morgan, known for the hit “I Met a Girl.”

A three-time CMA Entertaining of the Year winner, Jackson is known for songs like “Livin’ on Love,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” and “Gone Country.”

Jackson last performed in Wichita at Hartman Arena in 2014. This will be his first show at Intrust Bank Arena.

